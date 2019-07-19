Kyoto Animation Arson Prompts Several Anime Delays

Kyoto Animation, a prolific anime studio behind series such as Free! Iwatobi Swim Club, K-On!, and Nichijou: My Ordinary Life, was recently the victim of an arson which has resulted in casualties and extreme damage to the studio’s works. In respect for the studio’s tragedy, Fire Force recently announced that it has halted the release of its scheduled third episode for a later date. But this is not the only series delaying its work in respect for the studio.

The official Twitter account for the Free! anime series has announced they are cancelling the scheduled special screening of the trailer for the franchise’s upcoming film. The trailer for the new film was scheduled to premiere alongside screenings of the currently running compilation film, but has since been put on hold until further notice.

Along with this, the official Twitter account for the Keihan train line in Japan confirmed that it will be delaying its upcoming collaboration with Kyoto Animation‘s Sound! Euphonium anime until further notice as well.

On July 18th at around 10:30 AM JST, Kyoto Animation’s 1st Studio was struck by a tragic fire. Reports have indicated that the fire has resulted in over 30 casualties, and over 30 injured as of this writing. With 30 fire engines responding to the fire, firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire five hours after in began. The fire is reportedly being investigated as an arson, and the suspect responsible has reportedly been identified.

Originally started in 1981, Kyoto Animation Studio has become known worldwide for its work on creating popular anime television series such as K-On!, Free!, Full Metal Panic, and more. It has also created a number of animated films such as A Silent Voice, K-On! The Movie, and Free! Take Your Marks to name a few. Noted as the “first successful animation studio outside of Tokyo,” Kyoto Animation has a long history within the industry and we hope that its history will continue into the future.

Originally founded by Yoko Hatta and Hideaki Hatta, a couple who were looking to create a production studio in the early 80s, it proceeded to become an LLC in 1985 and then a corporation years later in 1999. One of the studio’s apparent strengths according to experts was its “sensitivity to the wonders and quandaries of every day life.” ComicBook.com will continue to share updates as the story develops, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.