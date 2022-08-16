Life-Size VOTOMS Arrive in Japan for Special Festival

Mobile Suit: Gundam has plenty of life-sized statues that have been erected in Japan. With a number of the classic mech suits being represented, a special festival in the East took the opportunity to introduce some new mechs to the country in the form of VOTOMS, aka Vertical One-Man Tank for Offense & Maneuvers. While this series might not have hit the same heights as that of Gundam, which is regarded as one of the most popular mech series of all time, it's clear that there is still a fanbase for the series.

Armored Trooper VOTOMS first arrived in 1983 with an animated series that lasted for fifty-two episodes before receiving a number of original video animations over the years. While not related to the world of Mobile Suit Gundam, they were surprisingly both produced by studio Nippon Sunrise, with the Gundam series clearly attaining a much larger fanbase over the decades since it was first introduced.

One Twitter User was able to capture the festivities that featured a life-sized VOTOM standing watch over the dancing populace, showing how there remains a fanbase for the classic anime franchise that last appeared with the OVA special, Alone Again, in 2011:

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the world of Armored Trooper VOTOMS, which consisted of fifty-two episodes of its original anime series, you can catch them on the streaming service HDIVE, which offers an official description of the series reading as such:

"The series revolves around Chirico Cuvie, a battle-worn soldier who accidentally becomes involved in a mission to steal military secrets from allied forces. However, during the mission, he discovers that the real reason behind the assignment is a beautiful woman locked inside a container. Barely escaping alive and running from his own army, he'll have to fight to unravel the truth behind the betrayal, the mysterious woman, and the conspirators who will do anything to silence him."

At present, there has been no news of a revival of the series that had an impact on the world of pop culture, though with classic series like Trigun returning to the small screen, perhaps it is only a matter of time.

What mech series do you think deserves to receive life-sized statues of its own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of mechs.

Via ANN