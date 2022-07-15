Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Unveils New Trailer

The Gundam franchise has been able to extend its longevity for decades by placing its legendary mechs into new storylines and alternate realities, with the next chapter of the anime franchise arriving on the small screen later this year in Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Not only will this new anime series bring back the "Mobile Suit: Gundam" title back to the airwaves after a number of years, it will also introduce the first female protagonist to the series. Now, a new trailer has been released that gives fans a better look at the story and animation style for the next chapter.

The next chapter in the Gundam series will arrive this October, with fans in both Japan and North America getting the opportunity to watch the premiere episode prior to the show's official arrival. San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place later this month, will air the pilot episode while Gundam Factory Yokohama, the residence of the Walking Gundam, will have an airing of this prologue episode as well.

The new trailer for Gundam: The Witch From Mercury can be seen below, with the new animation style capturing the wild action that takes place between mech units in this wild universe wherein the better the mech suit that you have, the better the chances you have of winning a conflict:

If you want to learn more about the next series of the beloved mech franchise, the official description for Gundam: The Witch From Mercury reads as such:

"An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. A lone girl from the remote planet Mercury transfers to the Asticassia School of Technology, run by the Beneritt Group which dominates the mobile suit industry. Her name is Suletta Mercury. With a scarlet light burning in her pure heart, this girl walks step by step through a new world."

The Witch From Mercury isn't the only major project that the mech franchise has on the horizon, with a new movie releasing this summer to cover the story of Gundam's Lost Episode, a sequel film to Hathaway's Flash, and a live-action feature-length film currently in the works for the West via Netflix.

Are you excited about the new series that will feature Gundam's first female protagonist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.