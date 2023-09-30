Lightbox Expo: Spotlight on Nimona Panel Announced (Exclusive)

Lightbox Expo is bringing some of the crew from Netflix's acclaimed Nimona to audiences.

Celebrated character designer and illustrator Bobby Chiu (Disney's Alice in Wonderland) and event organizer and filmmaker Jim Demonakos (the filmmaker behind Mike Mignola: Drawing Monsters) have created LightBox Expo, a three day celebration of the visual arts held in Pasadena, California. ComicBook.com can exclusively confirm that the event will feature a Spotlight on Nimona panel, featuring Nimona creator ND Stevenson, joining a crowded lineup of talented animation and visual effects talent to be on display at the Pasadena Convention Center from October 27-29, as LightBox celebrates the artists and creators behind acclaimed films, animation, games, TV shows, comics and illustrations and this year's event features an impressive range of artists.

Confirmed guests for Lightbox Expo include Marvel Studios character designers Chelsea Li and Adi Granov, TMNT: Mutant Mayhem director Jeff Rowe, webcomic superstar LySandra Vuong (Covenant), Studio Ghibli painter Yoichi Nishikawa, and ILM senior art director Christian Alzmann (The Mandalorian, Rogue One).

"We're excited to present educational panels throughout the show that allow new and upcoming artists to hear about pathways into the industry," said Bobby Chiu. "In addition, much of the programming allows artists of all levels to learn new tips, tricks and techniques to up their art game, making it the perfect place to come learn no matter where you are in your artistic journey."

"LightBox Expo features over 600 artists, more than 200 panels and demos, plus over 300 creators in artist alley," said Jim Demonakos. "Attendees to this year's event will be able to purchase plus toys of the LBX Mascots, a hoodie specifically designed to cater to traditional and digital artists, a selection of custom sketchbooks and more!"

Chiu and Demonakos said they created LightBox Expo as a way to unite the best artists in the animation, illustration, live action and gaming industries under one roof for the ultimate celebration of art.

Here's how Lightbox describes the "Guts, Glory, Transformation and HEART" panel for Nimona:

Join Directors Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, and The Creator of the NYT Best Selling Graphic Novel, ND Stevenson as they present a special "Making Of" session that illustrates the process of bringing Nimona's fearless journey from Graphic Novel to Screen. Uncover the challenges faced and the artistic triumphs achieved while breaking barriers in feature animation storytelling.



One of the show's other highlights is The Concept Art Awards, an annual award ceremony designed to recognize and bring increased awareness of the role of concept artists throughout the world of movies, television, video games, and more. This year's finalists include Kristafer Anka (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Debby Coleman & Maria Yi (Elemental), Nacho Molina (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem), Tyler Carter (Nimona), Dawn Carlos (Tales of the Jedi), Genevieve Tsai (Animaniacs), Meybis Ruiz Cruz (Entergalactic) and many more. The 2023 Concept Art Awards finalists can be viewed here: https://www.conceptartassociation.com/

You can learn more about the Concept Art Association and the 2023 Concept Art Awards Presented by LightBox Expo by visiting their website.