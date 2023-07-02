The long awaited Nimona movie has finally arrived on Netflix after several years of being in development but it seems that the movie was well worth the wait for both fans and critics alike. The animated action-adventure film debuted to an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score and is Certified Fresh on the review aggregator site, something that creator ND Stevenson took to social media to share. Last week, Stevenson shared Nimona's then accurate 95 percent Tomatometer and 91 percent Audience Score — the film now at the time of this article's writing has a 94 percent score for both.

NIMONA IS CERTIFIED FRESH pic.twitter.com/YEW7qhlvwG — ND Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) July 1, 2023

What Is Nimona About?

Based on Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name, in Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

It's Been a Long Road to the Nimona Movie

While Nimona is finally streaming on Netflix, it's been a long road getting here. In 2015, Blue Sky Studios announced that they had acquired the rights to Stevenson's graphic novel. The project was in development there until Disney bought 20th Century Fox and shuttered the animation house, which was reportedly close to done when the sale happened in 2021 but there was no way of completing the project. Then, in 2022, Annapurna Pictures announced that they had acquired the movie and would air it on Netflix.

"I also can't believe it's happening," Stevenson said. "I think it kind of snuck up on me when so many unexpected and sometimes devastating things happen in the production, I feel like we were all kind of guarding our hearts a little bit. Like, what unexpected curveball is going to hit us next? And now we're all here and it's hitting us all at the same time. It's real. This is really happening. It is a very cool feeling after that wild ride we've been on to finally be at the end of it is... I'm still getting my head around it, honestly, but it's very cool. It's extremely cool."

Nimona is now available to stream on Netflix.