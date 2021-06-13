Lord of the Rings Producer Opens Up About the Epic Anime Movie

✖

The Lord of the Rings is a household name thanks to its fantastical roots. From J.R.R. Tolkein's novels to Hollywood's film, the franchise helped redefine what fantasy can be. Now, it seems the series is about to return to theaters with a special anime, and one of the movie's producers is opening up about the project.

The chatter comes straight from Twitter as Jason DeMarco hit up fans about the movies. It was there the producer and Toonami co-creator easily shared his excitement with fans about bringing The Lord of the Rings to life.

"I’m so happy I can finally talk about this. (Deep breath) I AM PRODUCING A LORD OF THE RINGS ANIME FEATURE!!!!! Woooooo," DeMarco wrote.

In a later message, the producers went on to more thorough thank fans for their support while noting his love of the Tolkein epic. "Thanks for all the kind words folks. There’s a LOT of work in front of us but we already have an amazing team and [director Kenji] Kamiyama, as you folks know, is the man. We are lining up killer talent. I’m scared and exhilarated like I’ve never been, and I’m working on something I TRULY love," he wrote.

"If my Mom could see me now she’d be happy she let her bookish son spend so many hours indoors drawing dragons, spaceships and watching sci-fi and horror. Very cringe post I know, but I just lost a close friend and I needed this positivity today!"

For those who do not know DeMarco, you don't need to worry about his resume or credits. He has been a name in anime for well over two decades, and DeMarco's leadership over Toonami has helped it blossom as of late. DeMarco is also helping produce the upcoming Blade Runner anime as it continues production, so The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim is in good hands.

