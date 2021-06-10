New Lord of the Rings Movie Coming to Theaters From Warner Bros.

✖

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most popular fantasy series in the world, and its reputation precedes itself. From film to video games and beyond, J.R.R. Tolkien changed the genre with his epic novels. And now, it seems the film trilogy we know and love is ready to continue on with a special anime movie.

The announcement comes courtesy of New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation. The companies are teaming up to bring a Middle Earth anime to life. The movie will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, and it will be set in the same timeline as Peter Jackson's films.

(Photo: New Line Cinemas / Warner Bros. Animation)

"Twenty years after delivering the award-winning “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy, based on the iconic books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime feature directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama that will plunge fans into a legendary battle that helped shape Middle-earth and set the stage for the epic adventures brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy," the companies announced today in a new statement.

The War of Rohirrim will act as a prequel to the tale found in Jackson's films, so you can expect to explore the world of Helm's Deep. This means the King of Rohan will come into full focus as fans come face to face with Helm Hammerhand on screen.

“All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world J.R.R. Tolkien created, so the opportunity to dive back into Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true. Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way," Carolyn Blackwood, the chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Pictures said today.

The sentiment was echoed by Sam Register, the president of Warner Bros. Animation. "This will be yet another epic portrayal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that has never been told before. We’re honored to partner with much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with new creative luminaries to tell this story."

At this time, no casting has been announced for the anime film. Kamiyama will direct the movie while Jospeph Chou produces alongside Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Philippa Boyes, who helped pen the scripts of Jackson's films, will lend a hand as a consultant on The War of the Rohirrim.

What do you make of this big Lord of the Rings reveal? Will you be checking out this animated feature? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.