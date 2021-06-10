The Lord of the Rings' New Film Has Fans Feeling Gobsmacked

The Lord of the Rings is a masterpiece of the high fantasy genre, and it helped overhaul the entire space courtesy of author J.R.R. Tolkien. In its time, the series has been turned into all things from movies to shows and video games. And now, fans are losing their cool after an anime movie was announced by Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinemas.

The big revelation was made this afternoon by the companies in a joint statement. It was there fans learned the new movie will be set in the universe crafted by director Peter Jackson years ago. The award-winning films will act as this anime's sequel since it plans to tell an ambitious tale about a former King of Rohan.

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

The movie, which is titled The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, plans to take place about 250 years before Jackson's trilogy takes place. Long before Frodo ever got the fabled Ring, mankind found itself threatened in war, and Helm Hammerhand was tasked with defend his people. This new movie will give an inside look at that often mentioned war, so fans can expect to learn more about Helm's Deep at last.

As you can see below, social media is blowing up about the announcement, and fans are simply happy to see how this franchise is doing. The Lord of the Rings earned rave reviews back in the day, but its extension with The Hobbit did leave much to be desired. Now, the fandom is hopeful this unique take on the franchise will do Middle Earth justice, and we're keeping our fingers crossed too!

What do you make of this epic comeback? What do you want to see from this Lord of the Rings tale?