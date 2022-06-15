Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim Reveals Full Cast, Concept Art

✖

It seems the team behind Lord of the Rings is taking a new step forward with its big anime. After all, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Animation are hard at work on its next adaptation. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is in production, and a new report is here breaking down the movie's all-star cast.

The update comes from Deadline as several of the film's stars were revealed earlier today. Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, and Miranda Otto are just a few of the actors slated to provide their voices for The Lord of the Rings. Cox will play the upcoming film's protagonist King of Rohan, so you can just imagine how intense the character will sound.

We got Brian MOTHERFUCKIN COX to play Helm Hammerhand, baby pic.twitter.com/UnPFwgtI0y — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) June 15, 2022

As for Wise, they will voice Hera, the daughter of Rohan's King. Luke Pasqualino is also set to star in the anime feature as Wulf, the main antagonist. As for Otto, the actor will reprise her role as Eowyn, a shield maiden of Rohan, and act as the movie's narrator to boot. For those wanting the full cast list, you can check out all the talent below:

Lorraine Ashbourne (Netflix's Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (BBC One's World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (Netflix's The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (BBC's Sparks) and Janine Duvitski (ITV's Benidorm).

For those unfamiliar with The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the anime film will be canon to the live-action movies done by director Peter Jackson. The movie, which will be directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is set over 180 before the Oscar-winning trilogy. When a ruthless lord known as Wulf lays siege to Rohan, its ruler Helm and his people are left with no option but to defend their land with a final stand at Helm's Deep. The movie will focus on Helm and his family as they band their people together against a bloodthirsty enemy and undertake an impossible battle that soldiers will speak about for decades to come.

What do you think about this anime entry's epic cast? Are you excited about this new Lord of the Rings entry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.