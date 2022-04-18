Netflix’s Love, Death + Robots Debuts First Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Love, Death + Robots has officially set its release date for the third season with a new trailer! Tim and Jennifer Miller, Joshua Donen, and David Fincher teamed up to produce a new anthology series that had imagined 18 different animated stories that all centered on the main themes of either involving love, death, or robots. The first volume of this animated collection was such a success that a second had quickly released last Spring, and it was soon confirmed that a third volume for the collection would be making its way back to Netflix some time this year. Now fans have finally gotten a release date.

There have been very few details revealed about Volume 3 of Love, Death + Robots since it was first confirmed to be in the works for Netflix, but thankfully the newest update provides the meatiest tease about the new volume yet. Netflix has officially revealed the first trailer for Volume 3 of the series with a fun bait and switch that sees Love, Death + Robots cutting in between a new promo for one of Netflix’s other major shows. But thankfully it won’t be too long before we can see more as Volume 3 is hitting Netflix on May 20th. Check out the trailer below:

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1516190033648177160?s=20&t=H9h4bULt99plR6dzg5v2-A

Unfortunately, while Love, Death + Robots has set the release date for its third volume, there are still no concrete details about the next wave of shorts in the anthology collection. This means that fans still need to find out not only how many will be offered this time around, which directors and creators will be behind the new shorts, and what kind of actual animation styles will be present in this third volume. The distinct presentations of each short are why fans loved the first two volumes so much, and the trailer teases we’ll get to see the same with the third volume.

Though there is not much seen from the brand new materials for the third season just yet, the trailer for Volume 3 shows off why Love, Death + Robots has such an appeal in the first place. With its distinct shorts and their varied styles on full display, it's the first place to hype up what could be coming in the next batch. But what do you think? What are you hoping to see in Love, Death + Robots Volume 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!