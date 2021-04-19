Love, Death + Robots Season 3 Announced by Netflix

The award-winning animation anthology known as Love Death + Robots is finally returning to Netflix for a second season this year. On Monday morning, the streaming service unveiled a trailer for Season 2 of Tim Miller and David Fincher's series, announcing that the second installment would arrive on May 14th. However, there was a second little nugget of good news hidden at the very end of the trailer. We're getting a third installment of Love Death + Robots in the not-too-distant future.

A third season of Love Death + Robots will be coming to Netflix at some point in 2022. The second installment in May has a total of eight episodes, and the third installment will have the same count. There are quite a few wild shorts on the way, most of which are coming from different animation studios.

Below, you can check out the titles and details from all eight shorts in Season 2.

Automated Customer Service (10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Ice (10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

Pop Squad (15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

Snow in the Desert (15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

The Tall Grass (8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

All Through the House (4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

Life Hutch (10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

The Drowned Giant (10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard

