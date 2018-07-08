‘Love Live! Sunshine!!’ Movie Debuts First Teaser Trailer

Love Live! Sunshine!! fans were excited to learn that the series would continue with a new movie project, and now fans can see exactly what their in for with the first teaser trailer for the new movie.

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow was debuted during the “Love Live! Sunshine!! Aqours 3rd Love Live! Tour ~Wonderful Stories~” concert in Japan, and shows off the new setting of Italy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow is currently slated for a release in Japan on January 4, 2019. The film will feature a completely new story, complete with new animation. This is great for fans who were worried that the series was going to be a recap film much like most of the anime films that hit theaters.

Fans were broken up over the end of the series as it didn’t leave much room for a possible continuation after the final episode aired. The series had won over fans since it was a distinctly different series from its predecessor with a new cast. Fans of Love Live! come from many demographics, and the fandom even includes some more surprising names like William Shatner, who confessed about his love of the show on Twitter.

Unfortunately this tour hasn’t been all good news as one student allegedly posted bomb threats to the tour on social media. The suspect even allegedly posted photos and videos of “firecracker-like” objects kept together with tape. Thankfully police responded to the situation, and no one was harmed.

For those unfamiliar with Love Live! School Idol Project, the series is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G‘s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

The series first launched in Dengeki G in 2010, and has subsequently released many music CDs, animated music videos, manga, video games, and two seasons of an anime series. The first season ran for 13 episodes in 2013, and the second season aired in 2014 for the same episode count. The series has been licensed for an English language release by NIS America, with a sequel series following a new set of school idols, Love Live! Sunshine!! launching in 2015.