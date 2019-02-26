‘Love Live! Sunshine!!’ Movie Crosses One Billion Yen

Love Live! is one of the largest franchises in Japan and worldwide, and the big performance for the latest film is just another example of how much support the franchise gets with each new endeavor.

According to new reports from Anime News Network, Love Live! Sunshine!! Over the Rainbow has earned more than one billion yen (around $9 million USD) in the box office in Japan as of February 22.

Love Live! Sunshine!! Over the Rainbow released in Japan in January, so this is an impressive performance for the film’s two months in the box office. Over its opening weekend, the film earned over $900,000 USD and that train didn’t stop. It’s no wonder considering the film is a sequel taking place after the events of the Love Live! Sunshine!! series complete with new story, music, and dance animations.

One of the biggest new songs from the big sequel film is “Hop? Stop? Nonstop!” and has gotten a ton of attention from fans. If you’re curious about the new sequence yourself, you can check it out at the link here.

For those unfamiliar, Love Live! Sunshine!! Over the Rainbow is described as such, “In the film’s story, Uranohoshi Girls’ High School’s idol group Aquors has won the final Love Live! contest. While preparing to enroll at a new school, the first- and second-year students encounter unexpected trouble. Also, after heading for a graduation trip, the third-year students go missing. As they are separated, the Aquors members appreciate the weight of their togetherness for the first time. In order to move forward, they must decide how to react to their new situations.”

Love Live! School Idol Project is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G‘s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

