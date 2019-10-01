Lupin the 3rd CG Film Releases Gorgeous New Trailer

It really is a shame that the creator of Lupin The Third won’t get the opportunity to see this upcoming beautiful looking cg film dropping for the franchise. Monkey Punch, the man behind the tale of the gentleman thief and his band of scoundrels, started the adventure in 1967 and it’s a testament to both his creativity and the originality of the franchise that it has managed to continue to this day. While the series has had plenty of movies and anime series under its belt, this will be the first feature length film that presents the plot and characters in gorgeous 3D computer graphics. Releasing this December in Japan, this new trailer gives us a brand new look at Lupin and company.

The artwork used here is simply stunning, looking similar to the best work you’ll find from animation companies such as Pixar and Dreamworks, with the energy and characters found in Lupin The Third easily bleeding off the screen with this latest animation. While we still don’t know a ton about the story itself or what new problems await Lupin, it’s clear that plenty of new locales and characters will be introduced for him to wade his way through in search of the next big score.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t familiar with Lupin The Third, the franchise follows the titular Lupin, a descendant of the “greatest thief in the world”, as he attempts to make a name for himself by following in his grandfather’s footsteps. Joined by a gruff marksman and a stoic samurai, Lupin is normally hounded by Interpol, or more specifically, Inspector Zenigata from said organization.

What do you think of this latest trailer for Lupin The Third The First? Will you be trying to catch this one in theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Lupin!

The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”