Lupin The 3rd Vs Cats Eye Crossover Film Announced

To help ring in the Lupin The Third's 50th anniversary, the Gentlemen Thief will be crossing over with another anime franchise to assist in celebrating their 40th birthday as Lupin The Third Vs. Cat's Eye has been announced. Once again bringing Lupin and his friends into the CG animation world, as Lupin The Third The First gave the Gentlemen Thief and company a brand new makeover in the animation style, the crossover film has been announced to arrive next year and will be made available to stream from your home thanks to Amazon Prime.

Lupin The Third Vs. Cat's Eye released not only a new poster that sees the two anime universes crossing over for the first time, but also has revealed a new trailer to give anime fans a better idea of how the series' thieves will look in the CG style:

(Photo: TMS)

This crossover definitely might come as a surprise to many, as the last time Cat's Eye received an animated series was in 1984, with the sequel to its original television series. While the manga made a comeback in 2010 thanks to writer Sakura Nakameguro and illustrator Shin Asai, the art thieves have been away from the anime scene for quite a number of decades. For the upcoming crossover film, the original voice actor for the art thieves' series, Keiko Toda, will be returning to her role at Hitomi Kisugi, joining Keiko Toda as Lupin.

If you've never had the chance to dive into the Cat's Eye series, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, HDive, Pluto TV, Crackle, and Retro Crush, with the former releasing an official description of the series that reads as such:

"Cat's Eye is the most notorious group of art thieves in Japan. No one knows their identities, but for most of Tokyo, the mystery only heightens their allure. To bumbling detective Utsumi Toshio, Cat's Eye is a colossal pain in the neck. They outwit him and the rest of the police at every turn, making them look ridiculous. He would never dream of being in love with someone in Cat's Eye. Except he already is."

