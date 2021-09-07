Lupin the 3rd Star Bows Into Retirement After 50+ Years

✖

Voice acting might not be on your career radar, but it is a dream for many others. In Japan, the career is considered one of the most popular in entertainment, and there are countless academies dotting the country with introductory programs. The job has only become more popular in recent years, and now, it seems one legendary actor who got into the business decades ago is ready to make room for new talent with their retirement.

The update comes straight from Lupin the 3rd as the hit anime confirmed one of its cast members is ready to exit the series. Kiyoshi Kobayashi has announced his retirement after working in the field for 50+ years.

According to the update, Lupin the 3rd Part 6 will feature the actor's final episode. The show will kick off with "Episode 0" this October, and it will contain Kobayashi's last performance as Daisuke Jiren. Moving forward, Akio Ohtsuka will voice the fan-favorite character, and Kobayashi can enjoy his retirement in peace.

(Photo: TMS)

This retirement marks a milestone for Lupin the 3rd as Kobayashi was the only remaining first-generation actor on the show. The star joined the franchise back in 1969, and Kobayashi is the last of his original cast members to leave Lupin the 3rd. As for other projects, Kobayashi was only acting regularly in the action anime, but he has done his fair share of work over the decades. Fans will have seen the actor in everything from The Legend of the Galactic Heroes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Death Note.

Now, a new era is coming for Lupin the 3rd courtesy of its upcoming TV series. The October 2021 series will pit Lupin against a serious challenger when Sherlock Holmes pins the man as a suspect in a brutal crime. So if you want more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gentleman thief Lupin III is back and ready for his next caper — unless legendary sleuth, Sherlock Holmes, has anything to say about it! When Holmes' longtime partner, Dr. Watson, is murdered, none other than Lupin tops the suspects' list. With Holmes fast closing in, Lupin must prove his innocence and bring a shadowy organization called The Raven to heel if he wants to live to steal another day."

What do you think about Kobayashi's retirement? Which of his roles stands as your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN