Lupin the Third’s New Film Drops First Poster

Lupin The Third is bringing the world of the Gentleman Thief back to anime fans this year with Lupin The Third The First, using gorgeous computer graphics in order deliver an all new adventure to audiences. Looking like something coming out of Pixar, the upcoming feature length film is continuing to stoke anticipation for the beautiful movie by releasing a brand new poster that gives us a closer look at both Lupin and the rest of the cast of heroes and villains that appear.

Reddit User Hippopadu shared the first poster for Lupin The Third The First that promises a stunning new adventure for the Gentleman Thief, a character whose franchise began in the 1960s and has continued well into the present:

For those who may not know about who Lupin The Third is, the thief comes from a line of ancestors who they themselves practiced the art of thievery and thus, the red sport coat wearing cat burglar is looking to continue the family bloodline. Created by writer and artist Monkey Punch, the series has had a ton of both anime series and movies to its name. Joined by compatriots including a marksman, a wandering samurai, and a thief who uses her feminine wilds to get what she wants.

Later this year, the Lupin The Third franchise will be releasing a brand new feature length movie into theaters dubbed Lupin The Third The First, which decides to portray the gentleman thief with gorgeous computer graphics. The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”