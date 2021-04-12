Macross and Robotech's Licensing Woes Have Ended at Last

✖

It seems the impossible has happened for fans of Macross. If you know of the classic anime, you may be aware that Macross (otherwise known as Robotech overseas) has been tangled in a licensing war for years. Well, it seems that feud is now over, and it has ended with Big West giving formal recognition to the Harmony Gold license at last.

As the latest report goes, Big West officially recognized Harmony Gold as the license holder of Macross outside of Japan. The two companies shared a joint statement this week settling the dispute once and for all. Big West confirmed the license belongs to Harmony Gold while the latter confirmed it recognizes the Macross spin-offs created by Big West since the 1980s.

“The landmark agreement immediately permits worldwide distribution of most of the Macross films and television sequels worldwide, and also confirms that Big West will not oppose the Japanese release of an anticipated upcoming live-action Robotech film. The agreement also recognizes Harmony Gold’s longstanding exclusive license with Tatsunoko for the use of the 41 Macross characters and mecha in the Robotech television series and related merchandise throughout the world excluding Japan," the brands shared in a joint press release.

"Moving forward, both parties will cooperate on distribution regarding future Macross and Robotech projects for the benefit of both franchises.”

According to the pair, Big West and Harmony Gold have vowed to work together in an effort to spread Macross around the world. After all, the classic anime became a hit in the 1980s, but its licensing woes cut its popularity short overseas. So if Macross is ready to make a comeback in the West, well - fans are ready for it!

What do you think of this long-winded debate? Are you convinced the Macross debacle has ended...?

HT - Funimation