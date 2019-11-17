Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul Shares New Trailer

Made in Abyss‘ anime debut was one of the most critically successful anime releases of 2017, and ever since the first season came to an end the series has developed even more of a cult following now that more and more fans are finally able to experience the series themselves. The anime recently returned for a set of compilation films reimagining the events of that first season, and now more fans than ever are ready to see what’s next to come. While it’s not a full second season, the series is returning for a huge sequel film.

Taking place after the events of the first season, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul will be picking up where the anime left off as Riko and Reg explore the treacherous fifth layer of the Abyss. This includes the debut of the ominous Bondrewd, and you can check out a new trailer for the film in the video above!

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on January 17th next year, and while this trailer is hyping up its Japanese opening, Sentai Filmworks has shared an official English subbed version of the trailer as they have licensed the film for an English language release later in 2020. There’s no update as to when the film will be theatrically screened, however, but seeing an official preview is a great step towards getting an official confirmation!

Masayuki Kojima returns to direct the film for Kinema Citrus, Hideyuki Kurata returns to write the new script, and Kevin Perkins returns to provide the new score. Sentai Filmworks describes the new film as such, “Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss’ treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi’s troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss…”

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such:

“The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”