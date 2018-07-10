‘Made in Abyss’ Previews English Dub

Sentai Filmworks is working on an English dub for the fan-favorite Made in Abyss, now that the series is coming to HIDIVE and then some, and fans got their first taste of the new dub during their panel at Anime Expo.

Check out the short scene teasing the English dub above, and Sentai Filmworks previously confirmed during Anime Expo 2018 that the voice cast for the Made in Abyss English dub includes:

Luci Christian as Reg

Brittany Lauda as Riko

Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi

Monica Rial as Mitty

Shannon Emerick as Nat

Terri Doty as Shiggy

Daniel Regojo as Jiruo

Kalin Coats as Kiyui

John Swasey as Habolg

Christine Auten as Ozen

Kelley Peters as Marulk

Shelley Calene-Black as Lyza

David Harbold as Bondrewd

Made in Abyss has also confirmed that the series will receive two compilation films that will let fans relive the events of the anime. Releasing this Winter, the series is also teasing a new “episode” like project that should whet the whistle of fans before the series’ sequel season releases in the future.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. Seven Seas has licensed the manga overseas and will begin its release in January. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus and aired from July 7 to September 29. You can soon find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles and the English dub on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind their now-defunct Anime Strike service.

For those unfamiliar, the series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. This curse can be anything from nausea in the upper levels, madness, to the loss of humanity or even death. Meaning that very few people make it back to tell of their adventures.

On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg and he decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her and the knowledge that she will most likely never return.