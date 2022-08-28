Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares Finale Details

Made in Abyss has kept fans on edge this summer with its new season, and there is still a slew of episodes to go live before it wraps. After all, season two will bring its finale around at the end of September, and fans have been curious about where the release will leave them. And while its story is still under wraps, we have learned a few details about the big finale.

Recently, the official website for Made in Abyss gave fans an update on season two. It was there netizens were told season two will end on September 28th, and its finale will have its air time doubled.

According to the report, the finale will be an hour long, so that means fans better brace themselves now. Made in Abyss can do a lot of damage in just half an hour, so we can only imagine the angst that will come with this special. That isn't even considering the fact this episode will cap season two, so everything Made in Abyss has led to will climax in the hour-long affair.

READ MORE: Made in Abyss Season 2 OVA Announced | Made in Abyss Reveals Season 2 English Dub Release Date

Of course, fans will be able to watch the finale the same as always stateside. HIDIVE is simulcasting the hit anime if you did not know, so you can catch up on the IP there. And if you want to know more about Made in Abyss, you can check out the series' official synopsis below:

" In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss, filled with monstrous creatures and lost relics. Those who delve into its depths are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider, and when she meets a strange robot while exploring the Abyss, she is one perilous step closer to achieving her goal!"

Are you keeping up with Made in Abyss season two? What do you want to see from this big finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.