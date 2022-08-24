Made in Abyss Season 2 Sets English Dub Release Date
Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is currently working its way through its second season run as part of the new slate of anime releases for the Summer, but the series has finally set a release date for the English dub release of the new episodes! The anticipation for this sequel was through the roof leading into a jam-packed wave of new Summer anime releases, and fans have been able to check out the original release alongside its airing in Japan. But thankfully it won't be too much longer until the second season kickstarts its English dub release!
Sentai Filmworks has officially announced that the English dub release for Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun will be kicking off on August 31st at 12:30 ET (16:30 UTC) exclusively on HIDIVE. It will be kicking off with the first episode of the new season, and the cast for the dub has been confirmed as well with not only many returning faces from the first season but some new additions for all of the new characters as well. Sentai Filmworks breaks down the cast for the English dub release as such:
- Brittany Lauda as Riko
- Luci Christian as Reg
- Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi
- Juliet Simmons as Meinya
- Cat Thomas as Faputa
- Kristen McGuire as Vueko
- Savana Menzel as Irumyuui
- Ry McKeand as Belaf
- Brandon Hearnsberger as Wazukyan
- Matthew Rudd as Gaburoon
- Annie Wild as Maaa
- Jay Hickman as Majikaja
- Marcy Bannor as Moogie
- Chelsea McCurdy as Mepopohon / Pakkoyan
- Daniel Regojo as Jiruo
- Michael Wronski as Ajapoka
- Gabriel Regojo as Juroimoh
- Monica Rial as Mitty
- Kyle Colby Jones as Elder Chief
- Jackie Hickman as Kitty Cat
- Greg Ayres as Guame
- John Swasey as Einbelietz
- Hilary Haag as Yadone
- Carl Masterson as Traumatized Man
- Ryan Anthony as Cursed Man
- Hilary Haag as Ganja Woman
- Mark X Laskowski as Turbinid Dragon / Claw Monster
For those who haven't seen the second season of Made in Abyss yet, Sentai Filmworks describes The Golden City of the Scorching Sun as such, "There is no going back for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi. They have passed the point of no return and the surface is forever out of reach. Now, Riko's only way forward is to the bottom of the Abyss. However, the three friends weren't the first to enter the unknown; they were only the most recent. Whatever happened to all the other explorers who braved the deepest layers of the Abyss and were never heard from again? The trio are about to find out."
You can check out the first season of Made in Abyss along with the three movies and second season episodes released so far on HIDIVE, but have you been waiting on the English dub for Season 2? Will you be checking it out later this Summer?