Made in Abyss Season 2 Sets English Dub Release Date

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is currently working its way through its second season run as part of the new slate of anime releases for the Summer, but the series has finally set a release date for the English dub release of the new episodes! The anticipation for this sequel was through the roof leading into a jam-packed wave of new Summer anime releases, and fans have been able to check out the original release alongside its airing in Japan. But thankfully it won't be too much longer until the second season kickstarts its English dub release!

Sentai Filmworks has officially announced that the English dub release for Made in Abyss: The Golden City of Scorching Sun will be kicking off on August 31st at 12:30 ET (16:30 UTC) exclusively on HIDIVE. It will be kicking off with the first episode of the new season, and the cast for the dub has been confirmed as well with not only many returning faces from the first season but some new additions for all of the new characters as well. Sentai Filmworks breaks down the cast for the English dub release as such:

(Photo: Sentai Filmworks)

Brittany Lauda as Riko

Luci Christian as Reg

Brittney Karbowski as Nanachi

Juliet Simmons as Meinya

Cat Thomas as Faputa

Kristen McGuire as Vueko

Savana Menzel as Irumyuui

Ry McKeand as Belaf

Brandon Hearnsberger as Wazukyan

Matthew Rudd as Gaburoon

Annie Wild as Maaa

Jay Hickman as Majikaja

Marcy Bannor as Moogie

Chelsea McCurdy as Mepopohon / Pakkoyan

Daniel Regojo as Jiruo

Michael Wronski as Ajapoka

Gabriel Regojo as Juroimoh

Monica Rial as Mitty

Kyle Colby Jones as Elder Chief

Jackie Hickman as Kitty Cat

Greg Ayres as Guame

John Swasey as Einbelietz

Hilary Haag as Yadone

Carl Masterson as Traumatized Man

Ryan Anthony as Cursed Man

Hilary Haag as Ganja Woman

Mark X Laskowski as Turbinid Dragon / Claw Monster

For those who haven't seen the second season of Made in Abyss yet, Sentai Filmworks describes The Golden City of the Scorching Sun as such, "There is no going back for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi. They have passed the point of no return and the surface is forever out of reach. Now, Riko's only way forward is to the bottom of the Abyss. However, the three friends weren't the first to enter the unknown; they were only the most recent. Whatever happened to all the other explorers who braved the deepest layers of the Abyss and were never heard from again? The trio are about to find out."

You can check out the first season of Made in Abyss along with the three movies and second season episodes released so far on HIDIVE, but have you been waiting on the English dub for Season 2? Will you be checking it out later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!