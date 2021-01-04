Made in Abyss' Sequel is Now Underway

✖

Following a strong debut run back in 2018, production on a sequel to Made in Abyss is now underway. Announced to be in the works early last year, this new sequel anime project will be taking place after both the events of the original first season and official sequel feature film, Dawn of the Deep Soul. But unfortunately, following that initial announcement things on the production front had been fairly quiet as to how the sequel was developing. Whether it was due to the struggles of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or other unforeseen issues, we have yet to get any significant updates.

That is until the official Twitter account for the series shared a new update for the upcoming sequel (nearly a full year after it was officially announced to be in the works). According to the update, there are no new details but it's a confirmation that production on the sequel has officially begun. We still don't have a confirmation as to what form this new sequel will take unfortunately.

Given the response to Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, another feature film serving as the next entry in the story might not be such a bad idea. The first season of the series was successful, but so were the two compilation films released covering the events of the series following its initial premiere. It's likely that fans will appreciate either kind of project as it means more of Made in Abyss will be getting its anime due.

Details from the upcoming project are scarce, but hopefully the staff and cast from the anime series and movie releases will be returning for the sequel project as it gets ready to adapt the next intense arc of Akihito Tsukushi's original manga series. But what do you think? Would you want to see Made in Abyss continue with a new anime series or feature film effort instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!