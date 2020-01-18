Made in Abyss Announces New Sequel Anime

Made in Abyss was one of the more striking anime releases of 2017, but didn’t quite find an audience immediately due to its streaming availability. But in the years since, the series has become available through more platforms and has since built up quite a huge cult following that has since enjoyed two compilation films. A new sequel film set after the events of the original anime series, Dawn of the Deep Soul, has recently made its debut in Japanese theaters and to celebrate, Made in Abyss has announced a new sequel is on the way.

The official website for Made in Abyss revealed that another sequel project is in the works. Unfortunately, the announcement did not confirm a concrete release date nor did it confirm what kind of anime project it is. Meaning that it could either be another film project in the same vein of Dawn of the Deep Soul or it could be the long awaited second season to the 2017 anime series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The special promo revealed for the announcement (which you can find below) featured a look back on what has come so far with events ranging from the first season along with some events from Dawn of the Deep Soul. Another anime project in this franchise is quite exciting considering that the most recent film received an explicitly adult rating.

Although previous releases have had their fair share of brutal elements, seeing that it’s only going to get even wilder the deeper Riko and Reg make their way further into the Abyss definitely hypes up what’s to come next — regardless of whether or not it’s a film or full anime series. The official Twitter account for the franchise shared the first art from this sequel too:

What are you hoping to see in the Made in Abyss sequel? Hoping for a film or series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul is now out in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks has confirmed they will be bringing the film to North America sometime this year. They describe the new film as such, “Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss’ treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi’s troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss…”