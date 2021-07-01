Madhouse and Wit Studios Align for an Original Anime

You'd be hard-pressed to find an anime fan that hasn't at least heard of the works created by the legendary animation studios of Wit Studios and Madhouse, which have created some of the biggest adaptations in the medium over the years, and it seems that the two producers are uniting to create a brand new series. With both Wit and Madhouse continuing to crank out some of the biggest series within the medium today, we expect that fans will definitely be checking out this new series that has quite the moniker in takt.op Destiny.

Wit Studios made a name for itself by producing the first three seasons of Attack On Titan, which is thought of as some of the best seasons in anime period. Outside of the world of Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps, Wit stretched its legs with the likes of Vinland Saga and The Great Pretender and is continuing to bring new franchises to life with Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song and Ranking of Kings.

(Photo: Wit & Madhouse)

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Madhouse has created anime adaptations for the likes of Hunter x Hunter, One-Punch Man, Hajime No Ippo, Paranoia Agent, and Trigun to name a few. Needless to say, the studio has definitely earned its cred within the medium of anime, and teaming up with Wit is sure to create an anime series that many fans will keep their eyes on.

As strange as the name takt.op Destiny is, the premise for the collaborative series is perhaps even stranger as it will follow a group of heroines dubbed "Musicart," who use classical music in order to fight their battles for them. With the first trailer already dropping, a release date has yet to be revealed though it is scheduled as dropping later this year.

The franchise will also be receiving a mobile role-playing game, showing that both Wit and Madhouse are expecting big things from this unique anime title. With soundtracks playing such a large role in creating classic anime series, such as Cowboy Bebop and Ghost In The Shell, it will definitely be interesting to see how classical music is incorporated into this partnership between the two larger-than-life studios.

Will you be checking out this unique anime series from Wit and Madhouse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of takt.op Destiny.

Via Funimation