Netflix Reveals New Grimm's Fairy Tales Anime With First Poster

Netflix revealed they have a new anime based on Grimm's Fairy Tales coming our way with its first poster! Netflix has been greatly increasing their production and licensing of new anime projects in the last couple of years, and this last year especially saw a number of original projects produced by the streaming service. Not only do they have a number of new anime and anime-adjacent titles joining the service this month, they took some time to announce some of the new projects they have coming our way in the future. One is teaming them up with WIT Studio and CLAMP!

During the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year, Netflix announced that they are producing a new original anime series based on the Brothers Grimm Fairy Tales. This new series does not have an official name just yet, but it will feature original character designs from CLAMP (the group behind Cardcaptor Sakura, xxxHolic, Code Geass' character designs and more) and WIT Studio will be producing the animation! You can check out the first poster for this new series below:

Details such as its official title and release information will be revealed at a later date, but as mentioned it was confirmed that CLAMP will be providing the original character designs while WIT Studio will animate. This new series will also feature scripts from Shirobako (which will be releasing its official sequel movie in North America later this Summer) and Tsurune series composer Michiko Yokote. WIT Studio has worked with Netflix in the past for series such as Great Pretender, so fans can rest easy knowing this original series will be in good hands -- especially with CLAMP involved too.

