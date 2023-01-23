Makoto Shinkai to Break 20-Year Record at Berlinale With 'Suzume' Entry

Makoto Shinkai is gearing up to break a 20 year long record at the upcoming Berlin International Film Festival with the international debut of Suzume! The newest feature film from the massively successful creator made its debut overseas last year to the same great acclaim as many of Shinkai's other works at this point. With Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment bringing Suzume to the rest of the world outside of Japan later this Spring, it will be kicking this off with a special international debut as part of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (also known as Berlinale), marking the first time in 20 years an anime feature film has been screened in competition at the festival.

The Berlin International Film Festival announced that Suzume will be screening as part of the Competition section of the festival from February 16-26. Nanoka Hara, the voice actor behind the titular Suzume, and producer Genki Kawamura will be in attendance as part of the festival, which marks the first time in 20 years that an anime film was in competition at the festival overall. It goes to show just how closely we need to keep an eye on it when it hits!

How to Watch Makoto Shinkai's Suzume

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume will be released across the following territories and dates later this April:

April 12 in France and Malta

April 13 in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand

April 14 in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and United States

Additional 2023 dates to be announced for additional Latin America and EMEA territories

As for what to expect from the newest movie itself, Suzume is teased as such:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

Are you curious to check out Makoto Shinkai's newest movie when it releases around the world later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!