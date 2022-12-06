Makoto Shinkai's next big movie finally has gotten an official release date in the United States as it prepares to take over the rest of the world following its opening overseas this Fall! Shinkai has become one of the most notable anime directors of the last few years thanks to the monumental success of films like Your Name and Weathering With You around the world, and fans in Japan recently got to see his newest feature film release, Suzume no Tojimari. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment licensed the movie for a worldwide release, and now fans can mark their calendars for next year.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment (in association with Wild Bunch International and Eurozoom) have announced via press release that Suzume will begin its theatrical run through international territories beginning on April 12, 2023 in France and Matla, and moving through the United States and other countries on April 14th and more dates in the coming Spring. A breakdown of Suzume's international theatrical dates can be found below:

When to Watch Makoto Shinkai's Suzume in Theaters

April 12 in France and Malta

April 13 in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Mexico and New Zealand

April 14 in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Gibraltar, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom and United States

Additional 2023 dates to be announced for additional Latin America and EMEA territories

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai for ComiX Wave Films, Suzume is teased as such:

On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

