Makoto Shinkai's New Movie Is Already Dominating the Box Office

Makoto Shinkai has taken the anime world by storm, with his two previous works Weathering With You And Your Name pulling giant box office receipts in both Japan and the world over. With his latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, aka Suzume's Locking Up, the anime director is once again set to have a box office blockbuster on his hands as his latest movie has hit theaters in Japan and is making serious money.

Suzume no Tohimari first hit Japanese theaters earlier this month and has since netted over forty-five million dollars at the box office in Japan, with a release planned for early next year from Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures. On top of this big feat, the movie took the number one spot for three consecutive weekends, overtaking some other major heavy hitters in the anime world, including One Piece Red, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime The Movie, and Sword Art Online Progressive. On top of overtaking anime blockbusters, the Makoto Shinkai movie also topped the likes of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Strange World, and RRR.

Weathering With Suzume

If you don't know much about Suzume's Locking Up, the official description reads as such:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her "I'm looking for a door." She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains, as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door... Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky—in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of time together. Guided by the mysterious doors, Suzume's "door-locking journey" begins."

The film has yet to receive an official North American release date, though it will most likely get a theatrical run when it does arrive in the West, as Your Name and Weathering With You had done prior.

What do you think of Suzume no Tojimari's success in theaters in Japan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Makoto Shinkai.