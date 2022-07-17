Manga Pirate Sentenced in China Following Historic Legal Suit

Manga piracy has been around for decades now, and the issue seems to get bigger by the year. As technology advances, it has become easier than ever to share series illegally online than ever before, but these services aren't cropping up without repercussions. Manga publishers are using tech to their advantage in hopes of deterring pirates, and a legal case surprised netizens recently when it ended with a Chinese man in prison.

The case, as shared by Torrent Freak, began when four of manga's biggest publishing houses began a joint initiative to tackle pirates. Last fall, this task force filed an application in California to gain information on several piracy domains on Shueisha's radar. One of these was MangaBank which at its heyday brought in 81 million visits a month illegally.

After the application went through, MangaBank was shut down before long, and things have been quiet at the domain since. That is, until a report from China revealed the case is still ongoing within its borders. It turns out the People's Government of Wanzhou District, which oversees the region MangaBank's operator lives in, has taken legal action against the man. The operator was found guilty of violating an article of the Regulations on the Protection of the Right to Disseminate Information on an Information Network.

As such, the operate has been given a final of nearly $4,500 and had part of their illegal gains confiscated. At this time, MangaBank is still offline and shows no signs of returning. And as Japan's publishers continue to hunt down pirates, this legal case acts as a warning. Legal action will be brought to any operators who infringe on these publishers' IPs whether they're in Japan, China, or elsewhere around the world.

