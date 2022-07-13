Netflix's Sex Education Is Getting Its Own Manga

Netflix has had plenty of original series that have helped propel the streaming service, with the likes of Squid Game and Stranger Things becoming household names. While not as successful as these series, Sex Education has been a quirky series that has received three seasons and has already been confirmed for the fourth season, and it seems as though we are only a few days away from the comedy show getting its own manga series.

Sex Education hasn't just hit the news thanks to this new manga, but also with the major news that actor Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric on the show, will be the next "Doctor" in Doctor Who. With multiple actors and actresses playing the Time Lord, thanks in part to his ability to survive egregious damage to himself by taking on a new form, Gatwa joins a long line of actors that have taken on the role over the decades.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the news that Sex Education's manga will be arriving on July 15th on the website, Comic Bridge, which will adapt the story of Otis, Maeve, and Eric as they attempt to navigate high school life while dealing with more than a few challenges in their teenage years:

Netflix Series "Sex Education" is getting a manga adaption by Tarachine John (Umi ga hashiru Endroll) starting on Comic Bridge website on July 15, 2022



Image © Kadokawa, John Tarachine based on the show on Netflix pic.twitter.com/3u97RYJXPf — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 13, 2022

Netflix itself has made a push in recent years to get a leg up in the anime market, with this year alone seeing the release of an original series via Wit Studio's Vampire in the Garden and this fall set to see the release of the next batch of new episodes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. While the fourth season for Sex Education has been confirmed along with the manga, there are no anime productions in the works for this comedy series, as far as we know.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the comedy that is Netflix's Sex Education, the streaming service describes the series as such:

"Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic."

Via Manga Mogura RE