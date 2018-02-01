Thieves Caught After Allegedly Swiping 100 Manga Volumes

These days, the manga industry is almost too familiar with piracy. There are countless readers out there willing to illegally scan chapters for others to read free online, but it seems two thieves didn’t get that whole Internet memo. After all, a pair of criminals were nabbed in Japan after allegedly snagging 100 manga volumes.

According to Anime News Network, police in the Hyogo prefecture apprehended a grown man and a middle school student on Tuesday. The pair were arrested after stealing 38 manga volumes from a local shop. Reports say the duo were caught after leaving the store with all the stolen volumes which was worth nearly $200 USD. After being approached by police, both parties admitted to the charges, but there may be more to the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Japanese reports have said the two criminals nabbed resemble a thieving duo who stole 100 manga volumes from that very same store not long ago. The previous haul was lifted in a paper bag late last week, and security footage caught the whole ordeal. The store manager recognized the duo when they returned to the storeand called police not knowing they were stealing even more manga.

As for the manga stolen, the reports refuse to name any title specifically. Kobe Shimbun NEXT describes the most recent manga stolen as one that takes place in China during the Sengoku period. Of course, that vague blurb sounds a lot like Yasuhisa Hara’s Kingdom, and that manga is very popular in Japan. If the duo really swiped 100 volumes of that manga, they made off with more than $600.

No motive for the thefts has been given by police at this time. The force did say the two criminals were acquaintances despite their large age gap, but no further comments on were given about the pair.

If you are not sure why the thieves were eager to get their hands on Kingdom, well – it is because it’s a good series. The manga is set in China during the Warring States period and follows two orphans named Ri Shin and Hyou. When the latter dies, Shin finds himself involved in a conspiracy which allows him to join the army. Shin dreams of becoming the world’s greatest general, and the hero tries to do so by helping Ei Sei of Quin unify China before its internal conflicts split it apart.

Are you surprised to hear about this recent manga bust? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!