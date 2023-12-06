MAPPA Studios Reignites Anime Industry Debate Following One Animator's Confession

Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Chainsaw Man. All of these shows have two things in common: they are major anime hits, and they've been overseen by MAPPA Studios. In the past decade, the animation studio has become well-known in the fandom thanks to its superb work. For the most part, fans have been onboard with MAPPA Studios, but that trend shifted this fall as employees at the company began speaking out against its policies. And now, the conversation has reignited over a concerning new post.

The post in question belongs to Kosuke Kato, one of the key animators overseeing Jujutsu Kaisen season two. The artist has been vocal on social media about their ire with MAPPA Studios. For instance, the animator said he took turns at work waking up coworkers "every 3 hours" in order to meet deadlines. So as you can imagine, netizens were stunned when Kato posted a suicidal message on social media.

"I want to die quickly," Kato wrote in a now-deleted post. The message, which hit X (Twitter) at the end of November, was deleted in under 15 minutes. The post sent an outpouring of love towards Kato, and his recent posts about MAPPA Studios have ignited debate online.

After all, the studio has faced controversy since Jujutsu Kaisen season two began. More than a dozen animators have posted to social media complaining about the company's work and production conditions. From understaffing to chronic overtime, the staff of Jujutsu Kaisen season two is facing an uphill battle. Allegedly, MAPPA Studios tried to contain the situation with non-disclosure updates, but animators online like @vflmsppe and @wuokb had this to say in response:

"Instead of making people write a pledge to avoid complaining, could you please create an environment where they won't want to complain?"



"I have nothing to lose, so if you're going to sue me for complaining, I'll take it!"



For decades now, the anime industry has faced a large problem. The medium may be more popular than ever, but animators and other employees can hardly make a living wage as contractors. The industry's conditions have taken a toll on artists as recent surveys in Japan suggest nearly 70% of anime workers face mental fatigue because of their jobs. MAPPA Studios has found itself smack in the middle of this ordeal due to its staff's outcry. And in the wake of Kate's heartbreaking confession on social media, netizens are more desperate than ever for systemic change in anime.

