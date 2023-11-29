Bucchigiri Trailer Released: Watch

Studio MAPPA has become one of the biggest anime studios in the world. This year alone, the studio has worked on Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, Vinland Saga, and Hell's Paradise to name a few. Next year, MAPPA is looking to tackle a number of projects with one specifically acting as an entirely original anime series. Bucchigiri is set to arrive in January of next year and has dropped a new trailer for anime fans to get hyped for MAPPA's next original series.

More often than not, anime adaptations will pull its material from manga and light novels. MAPPA is taking a risk with Bucchigiri next year, creating an entirely new anime. While not confirmed for 2024, MAPPA is also teaming up with Adult Swim and Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe on a new project dubbed Lazarus. Bucchigiri is slated to arrive on January 13th and will be simulcast on Crunchyroll.

In a recent interview, MAPPA President Manabu Otsuka discussed how the anime studio approaches taking on animation work and the differences between popularity and prestige, "It was great that we were able to release a hit work, but the money that went into the studio when we were contracting out simple production work was very small. When I say that it was low, I mean, the amount of money that went into the studio was very small compared to the business scale of the work as a whole. Our income is small. If we don't improve this, we feel that it will be impossible for us to survive as a company and grow strongly. So from 2016 onwards, we will continue to produce anime while focusing on production conditions that will bring in more money to the studio. Aiming to maintain the environment, around 2018 we started businesses other than anime production, such as rights and events."

If you want to learn more about Bucchigiri, MAPPA has dropped a synopsis for its upcoming original anime, "-Finding a heart that doesn't run away- When Akari Arahito is reunited with his former best friend Asakannon Maho, he becomes embroiled in a battle between the strong. Meanwhile, the shadow of a giant demon appears...?!"

