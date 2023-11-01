MAPPA Exec Sparks Debate After Detailing the Studio's Crammed Schedule

These days, the anime industry is more competitive than ever, and it takes a lot for studios to stand out. Brands like Kyoto Animation have made a name with their gorgeous graphics while giants like Toei Animation have decades of work to bolster their future. For newer studios, they have found success with upcoming hits though some suggest their zeal comes at the price of animators. This issue has become a hot topic when netizens discuss the recent rise of MAPPA Studios, and now, the company's CEO has addressed the situation in a new interview.

The conversation comes from Natalie as Manabu Otsuka spoke with the publication about the work MAPPA has done. It was there the executive praised the company's titles from Jujutsu Kaisen to In This Corner of the World. And when asked about building the studio's brand identity, Otsuka had the following to say about turning MAPPA into a household name:

"When we thought about what we'd need to do to achieve [success], the first thing we needed to do was increase productivity. It is difficult to catch up to level of quality of Kyoto Animation and ufotable in a short period of time. It would be too late for MAPPA, a backward-looking studio, to spend 20-30 years trying to reach that point.

So we had to take a different approach from the studios that were already ahead of us. We thought how we could produce a lot and gain experience while maintaining a high level of quality while at the same time branding the studio to join the race with the industry's top studios in the least amount of time possible."

As you can see, this explanation from Otsuka gives insight into why MAPPA is moving so quickly. It has become a joke within the anime fandom that any new hit series will be animated by MAPPA. After all, the studio has taken on everything from Attack on Titan to Chainsaw Man and Vinland Saga. It would put things lightly to say the company had its hands full, and this schedule has made MAPPA well known by fans. But as of late, its notoriety has been backfiring.

For instance, Jujutsu Kaisen drew headlines after some season two crew members broke their silence on the show's hellish production schedule. From animators to episode directors, the work load put on MAPPA employees is intense, and there is little relief in sight. Their work is all being done to make Otsuka's earlier comment a reality, but some fans wonder if the sacrifice is worth it in the end. And as the anime industry continues to grow, this kind of pressurized situation is poised to become more and more common.

What do you make of this latest interview with the head of MAPPA? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!