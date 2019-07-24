Marvel Anime Wows With Impressive Avengers Animation

Many of the Avengers didn’t survive the events of Avengers: Endgame, but that won’t stop said characters from appearing in numerous other mediums that fans can get into. The anime series Marvel’s Avengers Disk Wars, for example, places a spotlight onto Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor as they attempt to deal with the fact that they are now all encased in several “disks”. Fans have found some clips from the show that display a new found appreciation for the anime series.

This clip has Avengers’ fans taking a second look at the anime series that paints the Marvel Universe in a brand new light:

ABENJAZU ASENBURU SHIIRUDO SURO! I think “Shield Throw” might be the lamest attack to shout the name of ever lol. (Yes, this is Shida) pic.twitter.com/2Le9D0kOr1 — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) July 19, 2019

While Marvel has ventured a number of times into the world of anime, and with numerous cartoons under its belt, we’ll still have to wait to see if an amazingly popular Marvel anime series will pull in audiences.

What do you think of this clip showing off Marvel’s Disk Wars? Do you think Captain America should really yell “Shield Throw” every time he throws his shield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Avengers.

Disk Wars airs in Japan and is aimed at young boys, with heavy merchandising to match, including a video game for the Nintendo 3DS. The premise is that the Avengers find themselves trapped inside devices called DISKS after several supervillains escape from them.

A group of children wield the DISKS and summon he Avengers to help them travel the world and capture the escaped villains. So its like Pokemon, but with superheroes.

The series is a collaboration between Marvel, Toei, and Walt Disney Japan. No word on a western release for the series.