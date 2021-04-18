Marvel Drops New Series of Anime Variant Covers

Marvel Comics may not dabble with anime often, but it seems the publisher is toeing into the genre these days. Thanks to Peach Momoko, the artist has penned some special variant covers for our favorite Marvel heroes. A slew of variant covers were made public the other day to Marvel fans, and you can check out the pieces in the slides below.

For those unfamiliar with Momoko, the artist has done tons of work on comics in the West. From Power Rangers to Teen Titans and Usagi Yojimbo, Momoko has become a favorite artist for variant collectors. Their anime style is certainly unique amongst Marvel's many variants, and fans hope Momoko's popularity will help convince the publisher to bring a special series to the United States.

After all, Deadpool has a manga going on right now overseas, and it is a smash hit. Deadpool Samurai is following the mouthy mercenary on some missions in Japan, and it has performed well for Shonen Jump. Fans would love for the Deadpool manga to be brought to the United States, so let's hope Marvel hears our pleas!

What do you think about these new variants? Which one of these Marvel pieces is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.