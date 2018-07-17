‘Mary And The Witch’s Flower’ Hits Netflix

Studio Ponoc surprised many anime fan early on this year when it released the gorgeous Mary and the Witch’s Flower anime film. After a small, but successful run in theaters, now even more fans can see it.

Hiromasa Yonebayashi’s Mary and the Witch’s Flower is now officially available for streaming on Netflix. Add it to your queue sooner rather than later.

Mary and the Witch’s Flower (Movie, Dub) is now on @netflix! pic.twitter.com/NPjRh3otxa — Netflix Anime U.S. (@NetflixAnime) July 17, 2018

Mary and The Witch’s Flower is directed by Hiromasa Yonebayashi, who directed Studio Ghibli‘s When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arietty (Arietty in its native Japan). He also wrote the script with Riko Sakaguchi, who wrote for The Tale of the Princess Kaguya. When Marnie Was There‘s Takatsugu Muramatsu composed the music for the film, and many former Studio Ghibli members also contributed to the film overall.

The English dub cast inclueds the likes of Ruby Barnhill as the titular Mary, Kate Winslet as Madam Mumblechook, Jim Broadbent as Doctor Dee, as well as Ewen Bremmer, Lydna Baron, Rasmus Hardiker, Teresa Gallagher, Morwenna Banks, and Louis Ashbourne Serkis.

Mary and The Witch’s Flower is based off of Mary Stuart’s The Little Broomstick. The story follows a little girl named Mary, who finds a mysterious flower which grants her the powers of a witch for a single night. It is Studio Ponoc’s first feature film, which is a studio comprised of many former Studio Ghibli employees.

Mary and the Witch’s Flower was released in Japan on July 8, 2017 and was distributed by Toho. It screened on over 400 theaters in Japan, and opened at second place overall. Earning 428 million yen during its opening weekend, it fared commercially better than director Yonebayashi’s previous feature film, When Marnie Was There.

The film was licensed for an English language release in North America by GKIDS, and had its world premiere in Los Angeles, CA in October 2017. GKIDS has licensed many memorable anime films such as Mamoru Hosoda’s Summer Wars, Goro Miyazaki’s From Up on Poppy Hill, and Isao Takahata’s The Tale of the Princess Kaguya.

Mary and The Witch’s Flower originally opened in theaters on January 18 as part of a Fathom Events promotion,and the English dub of the film screened again on February 24 (of which you can see the opening scene here). Now that the film is available on Netflix, it will only grow in popularity.