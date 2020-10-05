Haikyuu Star Maasatomo Nakazawa Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

A new report from Japan has confirmed voice actor Masatomo Nakazawa has tested positive for COVID-19 after a recent test. The actor was given the diagnosis earlier today after Nakazawa took a COVID-19 test ahead of a scheduled event. Now, the Haikyuu and Nobelesse star is recovering in quarantine where he has remained asymptomatic to the disease.

The report, which was brought to English by Anime News Network, says Nakazawa felt something may have been wrong after having stomach pains. He had to take a pre-event COVIDF test shortly after his nausea arose. It took the test, and it came back positive for COVID-19. '

As for when Nakazawa contracted the disease,

. The most clue comes from contact tracers who believe Nakazawa was first inflected in late September with mild symptoms only cropping up on September 24.

If you do not know who Nakazawa is, you will likely know his voice. The actor is a popular one in the anime industry as he has slew of titles under his belt. He is known best for working on shows like Haikyuu, FLCL Progressive, Haikyuu, Noblesee, and more like Silver Spoon. We are wishing Nakazawa the best as he rests, and if he wants to watch something while on break, Haikyuu did just bring back Haikyuu: To the Top for its midseason premiere.

