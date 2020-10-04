A Gym Teacher Is Going Viral for Their Haikyuu Assistants

✖

When it comes to teaching, things are more difficult than ever. The pandemic has forced children around the world to receive their education online, and video chatting has become the top way for teachers to reach their students. And thanks to one viral coach, it seems Haikyuu has made its way into the classroom at long last.

The viral moment came from Twitter user kittyhayase. The poster took a still from their gym class after they noticed some familiar figures lurking in the background of their teacher's screen.

"WHY DOES MY PE TEACHER JUST CASUALLY HAVE HAIKYUU CUTOUTS ON HIS COUCH HELLO," the fan tweeted.

WHY DOES MY PE TEACHER JUST CASUALLY HAVE HAIKYUU CUTOUTS ON HIS COUCH HELLO????? pic.twitter.com/mNxb3mTIk9 — muki 🕷 (@kittyhayase) September 30, 2020

As you can see above, they were not wrong with their note. The characters in the back hail from the hit volleyball anime Haikyuu. You can see three of the show's players hanging out by the couch. Their stands are stuck in between the couch's cushions, and they are joined by an adorable sleeping puppy.

According to the poster, the teacher was asked about the figures, and they said their daughter introduced them to Haikyuu. Now, the father-daughter pair are fans of Haikyuu together, so you can imagine how excited they are this month.

After all, the ongoing season of Haikyuu is making a comeback this month. Haikyuu: To The Top will follow the Karasuno team as they continue their fight in the finals. Their next opponents are their strongest yet, so all eyes are on Hinata and Kageyama to help see the team through! The series has already shown out midseason premiere, so fans can look forward to new episodes weekly.

