Mean Girls Day Gets Spot-On Shojo Anime Makeover

Mean Girls may have not been a cultural phenomenon when it was first released into theaters back in 2004, acting as something of a launch pad for the career of Lindsay Lohan, but it certainly gained a cult following in the years following. Gaining additional profits on various forms of home video and even getting a Musical Broadway adaptation that is still going strong since debuting last year in 2018, the project still has a number of fans revisiting it as the years pass. Now, one fan has decided to merge the world of Mean Girls with that of

Twitter User, and Artist, HanavBara shared this amazing fan art that takes the world of Mean Girls and places it into a typical Shojo anime, looking as if the Paramount Pictures release could have existed in the same world as Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts:

it’s october 3rd so mean girls as a 90’s anime 💋💄💖 #meangirlsday pic.twitter.com/TcvL20URdR — 🌸 (@hanavbara) October 2, 2019

The project has become so successful that even the star of the movie, Lindsay Lohan, is looking to put together a sequel to Mean Girls. While there has been no news about a potential visit back to the world of the “Plastics”, a television series or some sort of sequel spin-off certainly would be well received based on the movie’s cult following.

Mean Girls also touted one of the earliest, biggest projects with the creative mind of Tina Fey behind it. The Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock alum assisted in putting together the script alongside the original book’s author, Rosalind Wiseman. It’s certainly thanks to a combination of Fey’s writing and the actors interpretation of her scrips that made Mean Girls become such a cult movie throughout the decade plus history following the Paramount Pictures’ movie’s release.

