Mega Man Gets ‘One Punch Man’ Makeover For 30th Anniversary

Capcom’s Mega Man is celebrating a landmark 30th Anniversary, and its fans range from all types of people across the world. One big fan is One Punch Man’s illustrator for the Weekly Young Jump release, Yusuke Murata.

Murata recently shared a special sketch for the franchise on Twitter with a slick looking Mega Man and a rush that, Murata himself noted, looks a bit like Casshan‘s Friender.

Capcom’s Mega Man is on the cusp of a major revival as the series is gearing back for a grand return with Mega Man 11 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this October. As for the next season of One Punch Man, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season Two, which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release. Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.