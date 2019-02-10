‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ Reportedly Getting Second Season

The anime adaptation of Coolkyoushinja’s Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid took fans by storm when it released in 2017, and ever since it ended fans have been hoping that a second season would follow.

While not an official confirmation, a new report from Moetron News is stating that a second season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” S2 TV anime has been announced //t.co/AmarvdY8t3 pic.twitter.com/tNR11Bp4aO — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) February 9, 2019

Moetron News, which has its ears to ground in terms of anime rumors and reports, has found a listing on Ryokuta2089 for an announcement for the second season of the series. Unfortunately, there are currently no details as to when fans could expect the second season, how it’s being produced, or which staff from the first season would be making their return, but this would be great news from fans should this pan out.

Dragon Maid was incredibly popular in the West on its release, so while this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, fans in the West would be delighted to see this happen for sure. Rather than continue on with a film project, or simply end its anime with a single season, a second season of the series would undoubtedly be as popular (or maybe even more) than the first. Hopefully more info will be revealed if, or when, the second season is confirmed.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was first created by Coolkyoushinja for Futabasha’s Monthly Action Magazine in 2013. The series follows an unsuspecting office worker who finds herself suddenly saving a dragon in the middle of a drunken stupor. Now with a debt to pay and nowhere to live, the dragon turns into a more human form and vows to live and work as Kobyashi’s titular dragon maid.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the series for an English language release, and has since spawned spin-off manga and an anime adaptation in 2017. You can currently find the anime streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is described as such:

“Miss Kobayashi is your average office worker who lives a boring life, alone in her small apartment–until she saves the life of a female dragon in distress. The dragon, named Tohru, has the ability to magically transform into an adorable human girl (albeit with horns and a long tail!), who will do anything to pay off her debt of gratitude, whether Miss Kobayashi likes it or not. With a very persistent and amorous dragon as a roommate, nothing comes easy, and Miss Kobayashi’s normal life is about to go off the deep end!”

via Moetron News

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!