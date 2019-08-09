New Mob Psycho 100 OVA Debuts First Teaser

Ever since Mob Psycho 100 wrapped its second season as part of the Winter 2019 anime season, fans have not been able to stop thinking about it since. Although it’s not quite a third season, it was announced shortly after the end of the second season that the anime would be returning for a new OVA special much like it did to commemorate the completion of the first season of the anime.

Scheduled for a release in Japan on September 25th, fans recently got their first tease of the new special with a new clip that was briefly exclusive to those fans who were lucky enough to attend Anime Expo 2019. Check it out below!

Officially dubbed as Mob Psycho 100 II: The First Spirits and Such Company Trip ~A Journey that Mends the Heart and Heals the Soul~, Yuzuru Tachikawa will be returning from the first two seasons to direct the OVA for BONES. Crunchyroll has announced that they will be holding the world premiere of the new OVA during Crunchyroll Expo 2019 with director Yuzuru Tachikawa and Mob voice actor Setsuo Ito in attendance.

There are no other details about its release beyond this screening, however, but the convention would be a great place to announce such a release. But there’s no way to tell for sure until Crunchyroll Expo hits August 30th to September 1st. Crunchyroll describes the OVA as such:

“Mob, Reigen, Dimple, and the newest member of the Spirits and Such Consultation Office staff, Serizawa, take a trip up to a secluded hot spring called Ibogami Hot Springs in Zebra Prefecture. Reigen happened to get a request from the matron there to discover the truth behind the strange rumors going around there and save the inn. Ritsu and Teru also join in on this trip and the six of them head out on this super relaxing trip to the hot spring. But on their way there, Reigen and Serizawa start nodding off on the train and somehow get sucked into an eerie parallel world…”

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow. They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”