Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 Shares First Look at Blu-ray Bundle

Mob Psycho 100‘s anime adaptation was one of the most well received adaptations in 2016, and the second season was even better received when it released as part of the Winter 2019 anime season earlier this year. The final volume of the Blu-ray releases is gearing up to launch in Japan at the end of August, and soon fans will be able to collect all six volumes of the Blu-ray in one nice package.

The official Twitter account for the series revealed a special Blu-ray bundle box that fans can collect the six volumes in one place. Featuring art from the second season’s opening theme, and one version featuring adorable Summer illustrations of Mob and Reigen, you can check out the Blu-ray bundle box below!

Releasing August 28th alongside the release of Volume 6 of the second season, the two boxes will only be available as a special add-on for fans who purchase the Blu-ray from Amazon Japan or the special HMV shop, according to the anime’s official website. It doesn’t seem like they are available to purchase alone, unfortunately. If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNow.

They describe the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Although the first two seasons of the anime have wrapped, and there’s currently no word on a third, Mob Psycho 100‘s anime adventures will be continuing with a new OVA special. Releasing in Japan later this September, Crunchyroll will be holding a special world premiere for the new anime outing at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. There are currently no details as to when the new OVA will be available to watch outside of this major event, but with the first OVA releasing through Crunchyroll it’s safe to infer that the second will find its way to the streaming service soon too.