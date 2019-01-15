‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Releases First Ending

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season continues, and fans have taken to the new season particularly well even with only two episodes currently out at the moment. Taking cues from many anime productions, the second episode of the series debuted the second season’s ending theme.

The ending theme of the second season is titled “Memosepia,” as performed by sajou no hana (who also contributes to the new opening theme). You can check it out in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Fans have been quick to point out that the series’ official ending theme is much different than the ending song featured during the end credits of the premiere episode. Though the new theme is much different, fans are loving the new theme just as much as it carries a much different tone than the explosive opening. It’s a particularly mellow ending, even carrying a bit of melancholy. It’s a far cry from how the each new episodes start.

If you want to check it out yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.