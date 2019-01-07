Watch ‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2’s Opening Theme Here

Fans have been especially excited for the 2019 anime year as it sees the return of major hits, and the first one leading the pack as part of the Winter 2019 season is Mob Psycho 100‘s second season.

Such an explosive season gets off to an equally explosive start with Mob Psycho 100‘s new second season opening sequence, which you can check out below thanks to Moetron News.

The new opening theme is titled “99.9” as performed by Mob Choir featuring Sajou no hana, and features a wildly different visual style than the one seen in the first season. This sufficiently hypes up a new series of such a series like this that blends all sorts of wild art styles like this. The first episode of the second season thankfully lives up to the hype of the new opening sequence, so now fans are just waiting to see where this all goes next.

You can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Much of the staff from the first season are returning to handle the second with Yuzuru Tachikawa once again serving as director, Hiroshi Seko overseeing the series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will again act as character designer.

Crunchyroll describes the second season as such, “Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.