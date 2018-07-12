‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Shares First Poster, Release Window

It’s time you scheduled your welcome party for Mob Psycho 100! The franchise has been on hiatus for a bit, but that will change in a matter of months. After all, season two is coming, and it is coming in hot!

Over on Twitter, the official profile for Mob Psycho 100 let fans in on a big secret. Not only did the anime confirm its season two debut window, but it shared the release’s first poster.

As you can see below, the key visual is curious one. The big image shows a ruined landscape as a piece of Tokyo Tower floats into the sky. With the sky bathed in red, two figures can be seen standing atop some rubble, and the pair are easy to make out. After all, Mob and Reigen are rather hard to mistake.

The poster also gives fans an idea of when season two will drop. According to the visual, Mob Psycho 100 will drop its new season in January 2019. There is no exact date for the premiere, but the new season will be a part of the Winter 2019 cour.

So far, no story details have been shared for season two, but fans know a bit about the anime’s staff. Mob Psycho 100 will bring back season one staffers such as director Yuzuru Tachikawa. Hiroshi Seko will oversee series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will be its character designer as well.

If you are not familiar with Mob Psycho 100, then you can still catch up on the supernatural series. The story was crafted by One, a webcomic artist best-known for creating One Punch Man. The comic started in April 2012, and Bones adapted part of its into an anime series in July 2016. The series has also inspired a stage play in Japan that actually stars Mob’s voice actor from the anime series, Setsuo Ito, as the lead.

Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Seigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face.

Are you ready for Mob Psycho 100 to make its season two comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!