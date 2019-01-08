‘Mob Psycho 100’ Creator, Fans Weigh In On Season Two Premiere

Mob Psycho 100 has been on the down low for good bit, but the series couldn’t be kept there forever. After a live-action adaptation came for Mob in Japan, the powers at be began work on a second season for the anime, and the premiere has finally come around.

Now, netizens are beginning to sound off on the debut, and they were just joined by the man responsible for bringing them their favorite middle-school esper.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, fans were greeted with a special note from the creator of Mob Psycho 100 the other day. The artist known as ONE wrote up his reaction to the anime’s comeback — and he kept his notes to the point.

“It was insanely good,” the web-comic creator wrote.

So, there you have it. ONE definitely approves of how season two is handling his characters, and he’s not alone with the sentiment.

If you wade through social media, it won’t take you long to find anime fans willing to share their hot take on Mob Mob Psycho 100. The anime’s first season hit such a high bar that plenty of netizens were concerned about whether its successor could live up. However, it turns out Mob Psycho 100‘s new season met expectations and exceeded what fans felt was possible.

“The first season of the anime set the bar so high that I was afraid Bones wouldn’t be able to live up to the expectations. After seeing this first episode, I have no doubt that this is going to be amazing,” user PhoenixKola shared on Reddit, prompting a thread of praise from others.

“This episode executed the 3-act sequence perfectly: it reintroduced the viewers to the premise and main cast and set up a conflict/need; took us through Mob’s first point of character development of the season with a seemingly cliche plot twist, but executed perfectly; then finally ended with the most beautiful climax one could possibly ask for,” another fan added in.

At just one episode, Mob Psycho 100 season two has plenty of room to grow this winter season. So, if you were on the fence about this long-awaited comeback, then it seems like it is time you booted up a stream.

So, what did you make of this new season’s premiere? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.