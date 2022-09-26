Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Hypes Debut With Special Promo

Mob Psycho 100 is on the horizon with its new season, and that means things are about to ramp up for espers in Tokyo this fall. After some years away, the series is returning with new episodes at the start of October, and Studio Bones has been riling up fans for the comeback day by day. And thanks to a new promo, all eyes are on Mob ahead of season three's launch.

As you can see below, the official Mob Psycho 100 social pages left fans buzzing with help from a special video. A reel was released for Mob that documents his best moments in the anime so far. So if you need a little refresher on seasons one and two, this character promo should do the trick.

Of course, it is hard to forget all the things Mob has endured since his anime went live. The esper is the de facto lead of Mob Psycho 100, and his journey through middle school has been wild so far. With a crush on one hand and a phony mentor in the other, Mob has gathered a strange social circle over the years, and he's encountered his fair share of threats along the way.

Now, season three is set to continue Mob's journey through middle school, and Studio Bones will kickstart the big comeback on October 5th. If you need to catch up on the anime so far, you can find seasons one and two streaming over on Crunchyroll. So for those needing more details on the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Are you excited for Mob Psycho 100 to bring out its third season? What do you want to see from the anime's comeback?